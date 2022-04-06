Oriana Marzoli pictures as stunning Instagram model reveals being DM’d by married Real Madrid star

Venezuelan social media star Oriana Marzoli has revealed she received private messages from a Real Madrid player but decided against a fling with the “handsome” footballer because he was married with kids!

The stunning South American has gained huge popularity on Instagram, and it’s easy to see why with some of the pictures below coming up on her feed.

It’s not clear who the Real Madrid player in question was, but it’s intriguing that he was ready to cheat on his partner for Marzoli, and it will be interesting to see if his wife ever found out about the DM’s…

Speaking on Spanish TV program Celebrity Game Over, the 30-year-old model said: “I haven’t slept with anyone important. Have I talked to footballers? Yes, because they have messaged me,” she said.

“Several have messaged me. I only liked one, very handsome. But I found out from some friends, since I don’t follow football or anything, that he had a wife and son.”

She added: “I am telling you several who have written to me. He is handsome but I did not know that he had a wife and children.”

Real Madrid take on Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge this evening.