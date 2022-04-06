PSG ahead of Real Madrid in race to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract

Despite being wanted by Real Madrid for several seasons, according to recent reports, Kylian Mbappe could renew his contract at Paris-Saint Germain.

That’s according to a recent report on Sky Sports News, which has suggested Mauricio Pochettino’s side could yet see the talented Frenchman extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe, 23, has been in the French capital since he completed a blockbuster £130.5m move from rivals Monaco back in 2018.

Since then, the World Cup winner has gone on to feature in 209 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 241 goals along the way.

His incredible numbers have seen him linked with a shock move away and with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, fans have been sweating on the 23-year-old’s future.

Irrespective of Real Madrid’s interest, which has been well documented, these latest reports will certainly offer Paris fans a lot of hope.