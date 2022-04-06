PSG in talks with Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target

PSG are in talks with Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Nkunku previously played for PSG, before signing for Leipzig. Since making the move to Germany, Nkunku has progressed an exceptional amount.

According to Footmercato, Manchester United and Arsenal have shown an interest in the French attacker, but PSG are now in talks to re-sign the 24-year-old.

Nkunku has developed into one of Europe’s most effective wingers, contributing 27 goals and assists in 28 league games this season. He also scored seven goals in six Champions League games this campaign, so it’s no wonder PSG are looking at bringing him back to France.

With Real Madrid remaining confident of securing the signature of Kylian Mbappe this summer (according to 90min), PSG will be looking for a replacement for their current winger.

Even if Mbappe was to stay, Lionel Messi isn’t getting any younger, and Nkunku could be a long term replacement for the Argentinian.

Nkunku was in and out of the team when he first played in Paris, but his progression in Germany should mean he would become a regular in the PSG team if he was to re-join the French club.