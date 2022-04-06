Super agent arrives in Leeds today to complete agreement

The agent of Leeds United winger Raphinha has reportedly arrived for talks over a potential transfer for the Brazilian ace to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old is represented by former Barcelona and Portugal playmaker Deco, and it looks like negotiations are progressing over a deal to take the player to the Nou Camp.

Deco is set for meetings with Barca and Leeds chiefs to try to finalise an agreement to take Raphinha to the Catalan giants this summer.

It will be interesting to see how Raphinha fits in in Xavi’s side, but he makes sense as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is nearing the end of his contract.

Dembele is not the only attacking player whose Barcelona future is in doubt, with Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho both currently out on loan and unlikely to return to the club.

Raphinha looks a good option for Barca, and the Brazil international was also attracting interest from other top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.