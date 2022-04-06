Real Madrid are reportedly still confident they can win the race for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in this summer’s transfer window.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract with PSG and could be a free agent this summer, though there seems to have been growing talk of him possibly signing a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

A report from 90min acknowledges this claim from RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, but goes on to add that their understanding of the situation is that Madrid remain confident of luring Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos urgently need a statement signing like this, with the club arguably never really replacing the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo when he left for Juventus a few years ago.

Big names like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard have been unable to fill that void, but Mbappe on a free could really change Real’s fortunes and make them serious Champions League contenders again.

It’s worth noting, however, that FourFourTwo have claimed there remains some “optimism” that Liverpool could still win the race for Mbappe’s signature.

The 23-year-old makes sense as a target for the Reds given the apparent lack of progress over tying Mohamed Salah down to a new contract, and it’s unlikely there’ll be another opportunity to sign such an elite forward on a free.

Liverpool are arguably a more attractive destination than Madrid right now after their recent success under Jurgen Klopp, but it seems Real are still confident, with 90min’s report making no mention of a potential move to Anfield.