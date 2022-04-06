A number of England stars are said to be unhappy with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand over his criticism.

Ferdinand, like many other former players, including United teammates Roy Keane and Gary Neville, has turned his hand to punditry in recent years.

The former centre-back is a BT Sport regular, while also hosting a YouTube show named Vibe with Five.

Ferdinand has gained a reputation for being strong in his criticism, particularly of United players, given his links to the club and the recent failing at Old Trafford.

And according to a report by The Sun, a number of current England internationals feel as though Ferdinand is ‘too strong’ in his criticism on his YouTube channel.

It’s claimed the players don’t have any issues with criticism from the likes of Keane and Neville, but feel Ferdinand goes overboard regularly.

In his most recent attack at United stars, he said: “I feel from the outside looking in, they all just want to be mates.

“No one wants to put someone’s nose out of joint. It’s like they’re all in an office job in the city. They’re all being nice and they don’t really like each other but they won’t tell each other.

“To win, you’ve got to be pulling people about telling them you’re rubbish, sort yourself out. You don’t have to be that aggressive either… it can be a simple conversation. Please tell me they are (doing that).

“I don’t see a response. Their body language is awful, walking about slumped, like the world’s against them, looking unhappy.

“You’re playing for Man United man, in a derby, do you know how much those fans in that stadium would give to be on that pitch and you’re walking around like ‘I could be doing better things than this on a Sunday.”

Just who the so-called ‘unhappy’ England players are remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were United players given that recent criticism.