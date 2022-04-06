Roman Abramovich has bought a new club, with announcement expected on Friday

Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich has reportedly bought himself a new club, as a likely departure from Stamford Bridge edges closer.

The Russian oligarch has been sanctioned by the UK government, and a new owner is likely to complete a takeover of Chelsea in the near future.

Abramovich now looks set to start a new project elsewhere, with journalist Ragip Soylu claiming that Turkish media are linking him with the purchase of Goztepe FC.

See below for Soylu’s tweet, in which he states the deal is expected to be announced on Friday…

Abramovich has enjoyed plenty of success since buying Chelsea in 2003, with the west London giants signing some of the best players in the world thanks to the huge investments he’s made in the team, leading them to multiple Premier League and Champions League titles.

It will be interesting to see if Abramovich can now fir Goztepe to new heights once this rumoured takeover goes through.

