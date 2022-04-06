Tottenham look set to join the race for Manchester United transfer target Konrad Laimer.

Laimer is currently playing for RB Leipzig, and impressive performances for the German side have attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

According to BILD (via Football.London), Laimer is being pursued by the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, with his contract expiring in June 2023.

Laimer primarily plays as a holding midfielder, a position which undoubtedly needs strengthening at both clubs.

Tottenham recently signed Rodrigo Bentancur, but injuries to Oliver Skipp and poor performances from Harry Winks leave them with little quality outside of their starting pair.

Manchester United also have struggles in midfield, especially with Paul Pogba potentially leaving the club this summer, due to his contract expiring.

Laimer is used to play regularly in the Champions League for Leipzig, so a move to either Premier League club could depend on where they finish this season.

Tottenham currently sit in fourth position, where as Manchester United are in seventh place. A move to North London could be Laimer’s preferred option, as they look more likely to secure Champions League football.

Laimer reportedly attracted the interest of Tottenham back in 2020, when impressing in their 4-0 aggregate win over the Premier League club in the Champions League.