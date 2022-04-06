(Video) Conte’s strict demands on full display after Italian spotted barking orders at defender even when Spurs were 4-1 up

Antonio Conte is a born winner and that was proven during his side’s most recent Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Although the Lilywhites faced a potentially tricky encounter against Eddie Howe’s transformed Magpies, Conte ensured his side was up to the task.

After emphatically thumping five past the travelling Geodies, Conte saw his side take all three points.

However, one of the moments of the match has gone slightly under the radar.

The hard-hitting Italian was spotted on the touchline barking orders at right-back Emerson Royal despite his side being 4-1 and in cruise control.