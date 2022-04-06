(Video) Conte’s strict demands on full display after Italian spotted barking orders at defender even when Spurs were 4-1 up

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Antonio Conte is a born winner and that was proven during his side’s most recent Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Although the Lilywhites faced a potentially tricky encounter against Eddie Howe’s transformed Magpies, Conte ensured his side was up to the task.

MORE: Confirmed Chelsea vs. Real Madrid lineups: Havertz, Benzema start, no Lukaku or Werner

More Stories / Latest News
PSG ahead of Real Madrid in race to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract
PSG in talks with Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target
Confirmed Chelsea vs. Real Madrid lineups: Havertz, Benzema start, no Lukaku or Werner

After emphatically thumping five past the travelling Geodies, Conte saw his side take all three points.

However, one of the moments of the match has gone slightly under the radar.

The hard-hitting Italian was spotted on the touchline barking orders at right-back Emerson Royal despite his side being 4-1 and in cruise control.

More Stories Antonio Conte Emerson Royal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.