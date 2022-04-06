(Video) Everton defender punches dugout after being subbed off vs. Burnley

After losing a ‘must win’ game against Burnley 3-2, Everton now finds themselves staring at relegation.

The Toffees have just nine Premier League games to play but with a run-in that includes ties against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and arch-rivals Liverpool, you’d have to be a brave soul to back their survival.

MORE: (Video) Karim Benzema’s hat-trick vs. Chelsea sees him join exclusive UCL club

During Wednesday’s important encounter against Burnley, defender Mason Holgate, who was subbed off by manager Frank Lampard after 87-minutes, was seen literally punching the dugout.

We wonder how this will go down with the gaffer…