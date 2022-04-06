(Video) Everton defender punches dugout after being subbed off vs. Burnley

Burnley FC Everton FC
Posted by

After losing a ‘must win’ game against Burnley 3-2, Everton now finds themselves staring at relegation.

The Toffees have just nine Premier League games to play but with a run-in that includes ties against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and arch-rivals Liverpool, you’d have to be a brave soul to back their survival.

MORE: (Video) Karim Benzema’s hat-trick vs. Chelsea sees him join exclusive UCL club

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United send scouts to watch Portuguese star
(Video) Karim Benzema’s hat-trick vs. Chelsea sees him join exclusive UCL club
Liverpool interested in La Liga star as replacement for Sadio Mane

During Wednesday’s important encounter against Burnley, defender Mason Holgate, who was subbed off by manager Frank Lampard after 87-minutes, was seen literally punching the dugout.

We wonder how this will go down with the gaffer…

More Stories Mason Holgate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.