(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides positive injury update on midfielder

Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 during Tuesday night’s important Champions League quarter-final first leg in Portugal.

The Reds’ emphatic result now sees them as clear favourites to progress to the prestigious competition’s semi-finals.

However, despite the Reds’ impressive performance and hugely vital away win, Tuesday night’s game at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Stadium wasn’t without its problems.

Midfielder Fabinho, who was named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11, was seen hobbling off at the hour mark after appearing to clash heads with an opposition player.

Despite the worrying scenes, especially considering Liverpool is preparing for a blockbuster Premier League encounter against rivals Manchester City on Sunday, Klopp provided a positive update after the match.

Speaking to reporters about the Brazilian’s injury, the German tactician said: “Fabinho has a little cut – he’s fine.

“It is a cut in the back of his head. It will need a bit of time but he should be fine.”

