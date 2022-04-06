(Video) Karim Benzema nets quick-fire brace of headers vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid has taken the lead against Chelsea during Wednesday night’s important Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge after just 20-minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos came into Wednesday’s tie off the back of a 2-1 La Liga win over Celta Viga but would have known that Thomas Tuchel’s Blues pose a different kind of threat.

MORE: Manchester United finally set to appoint permanent manager

Despite being the competition’s holders following their incredible run last season, Chelsea finds themselves suffering early adversity after striker Karim Benzema nodded home, not one, but two superb headers.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

KARIM BENZEMA STOP THAT! ? He had no right to score that! Ridiculous header ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/jWtW2l1kcZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022

—————–

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

The ball by Modric ?

The precision from Benzema ? The Frenchman is on fire. Real Madrid are on fire. They lead 2-0 at Stamford Bridge! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/YJFTQec6qm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022

The Frenchman’s early brace in London now sees him improve to 12 goals in his last seven games.