(Video) Karim Benzema nets quick-fire brace of headers vs. Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid has taken the lead against Chelsea during Wednesday night’s important Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge after just 20-minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos came into Wednesday’s tie off the back of a 2-1 La Liga win over Celta Viga but would have known that Thomas Tuchel’s Blues pose a different kind of threat.

Despite being the competition’s holders following their incredible run last season, Chelsea finds themselves suffering early adversity after striker Karim Benzema nodded home, not one, but two superb headers.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

The Frenchman’s early brace in London now sees him improve to 12 goals in his last seven games.

