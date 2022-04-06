(Video) Karim Benzema’s hat-trick vs. Chelsea sees him join exclusive UCL club

Karim Benzema is on absolute fire.
The Frenchman was unstoppable against Paris-Saint Germain during Real Madrid’s Last 16 tie, scoring an emphatic hat-trick in the second leg to ensure the Spainards progressed 3-1 on aggregate.
Drawn against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the competition’s quarter-final, Los Blancos would have expected another tough night at the office.
Ancelotti wouldn’t have been able to believe his luck though.
After netting a brace of headers in the first half of Wednesday’s first leg, Benzema has since completed his hat-trick following some questionable defending from the home team.
Benzema’s latest achievement now sees him become just the fourth player to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League.
Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports
