(Video) Karim Benzema’s hat-trick vs. Chelsea sees him join exclusive UCL club

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Karim Benzema is on absolute fire.

The Frenchman was unstoppable against Paris-Saint Germain during Real Madrid’s Last 16 tie, scoring an emphatic hat-trick in the second leg to ensure the Spainards progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

Drawn against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the competition’s quarter-final, Los Blancos would have expected another tough night at the office.

MORE: Manchester United finally set to appoint permanent manager

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool interested in La Liga star as replacement for Sadio Mane
(Video) Tuchel’s decision to start Havertz vindicated as striker nods Chelsea level vs. Real Madrid
(Video) Karim Benzema nets quick-fire brace of headers vs. Chelsea

Ancelotti wouldn’t have been able to believe his luck though.

After netting a brace of headers in the first half of Wednesday’s first leg, Benzema has since completed his hat-trick following some questionable defending from the home team.

Benzema’s latest achievement now sees him become just the fourth player to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.