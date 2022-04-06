Video: Liverpool’s Fabinho has embarrassing moment to forget during Benfica clash

Tuesday night was a brilliant one for Liverpool as they came through the first leg of their Champions League clash with Benfica with a 3-1 victory and are set up nicely for the return leg at Anfield next week. 

However, in and amongst all that, Fabinho had a moment to forget as he celebrated his side’s first goal with the goalscorer Ibrahima Konate.

The celebration, which can be seen below, was a failed attempt at a knee slide and the Brazilian can be seen hitting the turf embarrassingly behind his centre-back.

The Brazilian is lucky he put in a solid display for the Reds or this might have been all anyone remembered of his night.

