Tuesday night was a brilliant one for Liverpool as they came through the first leg of their Champions League clash with Benfica with a 3-1 victory and are set up nicely for the return leg at Anfield next week.

However, in and amongst all that, Fabinho had a moment to forget as he celebrated his side’s first goal with the goalscorer Ibrahima Konate.

The celebration, which can be seen below, was a failed attempt at a knee slide and the Brazilian can be seen hitting the turf embarrassingly behind his centre-back.

Fabinho will never hear the end of this knee slide ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/dzJbKsxHL8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

The Brazilian is lucky he put in a solid display for the Reds or this might have been all anyone remembered of his night.