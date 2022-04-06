(Video) Real Madrid attacker hits Chelsea crossbar following delicious Benzema backheel

Chelsea almost found themselves one nil down inside the opening 10-minutes of their important Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

The Blues, who are hosting Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge, will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after seeing their woodwork come to the rescue early in the game’s first half.

A quick Real Madrid breakaway saw striker Karim Benzema hold the ball up before the Frenchman carved Chelsea’s defence wide open with a superb backheel.

Despite having a man over, the Spaniards were unable to take advantage after Vini Jr’s effort smashing against Edouard Mendy’s crossbar.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

