(Video) Real Madrid attacker hits Chelsea crossbar following delicious Benzema backheel

Chelsea almost found themselves one nil down inside the opening 10-minutes of their important Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.
The Blues, who are hosting Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge, will be breathing a huge sigh of relief after seeing their woodwork come to the rescue early in the game’s first half.
MORE: Confirmed Chelsea vs. Real Madrid lineups: Havertz, Benzema start, no Lukaku or Werner
A quick Real Madrid breakaway saw striker Karim Benzema hold the ball up before the Frenchman carved Chelsea’s defence wide open with a superb backheel.
Despite having a man over, the Spaniards were unable to take advantage after Vini Jr’s effort smashing against Edouard Mendy’s crossbar.
Vini Jr ????
Via ?: @Mohammad_zrek1 @realmadrid@ChelseaFC #UCL #RealMadrid #ChampionsLeague #chelseamadrid #??????_????_????? #????_?????_?????? pic.twitter.com/cQKeFL2Q2G
— Mo’s Here (@zrbt70851639) April 6, 2022
Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports
? ¡Qué lástima!
? Lo hizo todo perfecto @vinijr pero el larguero evitó el gol del @realmadrid
#? #ElFútbolConTuBar pic.twitter.com/BoMTXmeblP
— LaLigaTV Bar (@laligatvbar) April 6, 2022