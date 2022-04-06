(Video) Tuchel’s decision to start Havertz vindicated as striker nods Chelsea level vs. Real Madrid

What a game we have on our hands here.
Chelsea is hosting Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie.
Despite the magnitude of the encounter, the Blues came out stuttering and quickly found themselves two-nil down following a remarkable brace of headers from striker Karim Benzema.
However, in an effort to drag themselves back into the game, German forward Kai Havertz, who started ahead of both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, popped up with the goods when they mattered.
Pulling one back just shy of the game’s half-time mark, Havertz’s header has now set up an intriguing second half.
?? GOAL: Havertz scores from a Jorginho assist
Game on
(Chelsea 1-2 Real Madrid) #UCL
— Wyngback Soccer ?? (@wyngback) April 6, 2022
Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports
Kai Havertz gets Chelsea back in the game in the 40th minute!
Another well taken header.
This is electric stuff ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/aishy3q7ps
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022