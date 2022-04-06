Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has predicted how the top four race will shake out.

Arsenal had been in command of fourth place over recent weeks but have now slipped to fifth following Monday night’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Gunners still have their fate in their own hands, level on points with Tottenham with a game in hand, but they still have a number of tricky fixtures ahead.

And the race is wide open between the two North London clubs, with Manchester United struggling to make up ground below.

We are set for an interesting finish in the race for Champions League football, and Rooney has tipped Tottenham to come out on top.

Spurs are indeed in fine form, winning 5-1 against Newcastle over the weekend, and Rooney thinks ‘experience’ will make all the difference heading into the back-end of the season.

“I think it’s Arsenal or Tottenham, it’s between the two of them,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“I look at Manchester United’s form of late, I don’t think they’re going to challenge for it.

“It’s between Tottenham and Arsenal and I think Tottenham have got the experience in the squad, I give them the upper hand.

“It’s almost like no one wants that fourth place, I think that’s the inconsistency of the teams below Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I think they’ve set the marker, they’re two incredible teams who perform every week, and the teams below them, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, they are a little bit inconsistent and that shows in their league position.”

Interestingly, Tottenham and Arsenal still have to play before the end of the season, and the May North London derby could go a long way to deciding which of the teams is playing Champions League football next season.