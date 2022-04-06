West Ham in mix to snap up 6’3″ Bundesliga defender in bargain £8m deal

David Moyes is desperate for West Ham to sign a new centre-back this summer.

Although the Hammers are likely to want a new striker too, the defensive role will also be high up on the club’s summer wish list.

Issa Diop looks to be heading for the exit, Angelo Ogbonna has not featured in recent months due to injury and Craig Dawson is now well into his 30s.

Struggling, defensively, for quality in-depth, according to recent reports, this summer will see Moyes attempt to bring a new central defender to the London Stadium.

That’s according to a recent report from The Telegraph, who claims the Hammers are in with a chance of landing Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate.

Speaking during the January window about the possibility of fans seeing the Hammers sign a new defender, Moyes, as quoted by the Evening Standard, said: “We’ve picked up a few injuries to some defenders so that could make us look differently.

“I think we had hopefully been looking to add a forward player but we had a problem with that even in the summer window, where we were trying but there was nothing there and that’s not to say there would be anything there in January.

“So I think it will mean that we have to start maybe considering looking for a defender if possible but we will see how it goes because there’s nothing decided yet.”

Although a deal for a new defender failed to materialise at the start of the year, this summer looks destined to see Moyes try his luck again.

The Londoners aren’t the only interested club with Everton, Newcastle United and other German clubs also monitoring the 6’3″ tall centre-back’s situation.

Expected to move on the defender, who has just over a year left on his deal, this summer, Mainz is ready to accept as little as £8m.

Therefore, for less than £10m, it goes without saying, whichever club ends up securing the Frenchman’s signature would have landed themselves a bargain.