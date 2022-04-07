A feud from the past resurfaces for Cristiano Ronaldo and former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney on Instagram after the Derby manager made a comment on the Portuguese star’s return to Old Trafford.

Rooney was a guest on Sky Sports’ MNF for their coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace and during the breakdown of United’s draw with Leicester City beforehand, the ex-England captain was inevitably asked about the presence at Old Trafford of the man he once played alongside.

The 36-year-old stated via GOAL: “Obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more, they need young, hungry players.”

The Portuguese star has come under a lot of criticism this season from pundits and fans alike, with many thinking that the signing has sent United backwards. The 37-year-old has come up with some big goals for the Red Devils this season but the striker has not been consistent and lacks the work rate expected in the modern game due to his age.

Ronaldo, who is known to have a sizeable ego, obviously did not like what Rooney said and responded to one of the Englishman’s Instagram posts by saying “two jealous”.

This seems to be a bit petty from a man who is 37-years-old, as Rooney is entitled to his opinion on the matter and did not even say anything that offensive.

Ronaldo and Rooney’s relationship has been strained before after the Portuguese star pleaded with a referee to send Rooney off when the pair met at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and maybe that feud never got fully buried and is now resurfacing.