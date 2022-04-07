Antonio Conte admits he’s finding it difficult to improve one Tottenham player

Antonio Conte has admitted he’s finding it difficult to improve Harry Kane.

Due to the level that Kane is currently playing at, it’s never going to be easy to find weaknesses in his game.

Speaking in his press conference, as reported by The Boot Room, Conte said: “It’s very difficult to improve him but we’re trying to work and push him to the top ambition, to be the best striker.”

Conte is an excellent manager who can often get the best out of his players, but Kane is one who he doesn’t even have to worry about. One of the best strikers in the world, Conte simply has to build his team around him.

“He’s not typical in that he’s a number nine and number 10. We try to exploit this characteristic,” Conte added.

Kane has played a deeper role under Conte, allowing his wingers to tuck inside, and the width is provided by the wing-backs. With his excellent passing range, he can occupy the number ten role as well as getting into the box and scoring goals.