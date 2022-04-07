Ten Hag urged to make this signing to “raise standards” at Manchester United

Manchester United have been told they would do well to seal the transfer of Antony from Ajax if they manage to lure manager Erik ten Hag away as well.

The Red Devils will be making a change this summer once Ralf Rangnick’s stint as interim manager comes to an end, and that will surely affect the club’s plans in the transfer market as well.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick singled out Antony as someone who could make sense for Ten Hag to bring with him from Ajax.

Although United already have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in that position, Chadwick likes the look of Antony and believes that added competition could be useful to raise the standards in the squad.

“From what I’ve seen of Antony and read about him, he’s an exciting, skilful player who’s done well at Ajax,” Chadwick said.

“It could make sense for Ten Hag to bring in players he knows and trusts, and that could help in terms of making sure the dressing room is behind you, as I’ve mentioned.

“Obviously there are players in that position – Elanga, Rashford, and Sancho, who’s showing better form now and who looks like he has a big long-term future.

“But you can never have too many good players, so if Antony does come in I’m sure everyone at the club would be fully behind that.

“That’s how it should be – competition for places, and whoever’s performing well in training gets to pull on the shirt and play at the weekend. Hopefully that will raise standards, as is needed if the club wants to be back to where it wants to be nearer the top of the table, rather than 5th, 6th or 7th position.”