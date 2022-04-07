Arsenal are interested in making a move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Bale has played for Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham on two separate occasions but is currently playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Bale’s contract expires in the summer, and it’s looking likely that he will leave the club.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are interested in bringing Bale back to North London, but a move to Cardiff City is also a possibility.

An old interview from Bale could add more fuel to the rumours of him moving to Arsenal. Speaking to Cadena Sar, relayed by The Express, Bale confirmed he used to like Arsenal as a kid.

“I used to like Arsenal a lot. But when I moved to Tottenham of course I liked them less – but I really admired Thierry Henry and Patrick Viera, those kind of players. They were incredible,” said Bale.

Bale has proven in recent weeks he still has the ability to perform at the highest level. The Welshman scored twice for his country in a World Cup playoff game, including a free-kick.

Bale’s versatility could interest the 32-year-old, as he’s comfortable playing in all forward positions. Although Arsenal have quality in these areas, there is a lack of depth, which could be a problem if they qualify for Europe.