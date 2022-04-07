Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has responded to recent criticism after another poor performance against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Tavares has struggled recently and has found himself being subbed in two games in a row. Against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, Tavares was taken off during the first half, and against Crystal Palace, Jamie Carragher thought he was very lucky to make it past the 45-minute mark.

“He is at fault for the second goal, but it is not just this goal, Arsenal have to bring him off and make a change, I will be very surprised if he comes out for the second half,” said Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, relayed by Daily Star.

Tavares took to social media to speak about his recent performance against Crystal Palace, as seen in the tweet below.

Monday was an extremely frustrating night for me personally, for the team and the fans. It’s important to pick ourselves up, learn from the mistakes and react positively for Saturday’s game. Still a lot to fight for. COYG pic.twitter.com/WrdPHtL9qs — Nuno Tavares (@NunoTavares) April 7, 2022

Kieran Tierney has recently been ruled out for the season due to a knee injury, so now is the time for Tavares to step up and prove himself. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen against Crystal Palace and Tavares was once again removed from the pitch by Mikel Arteta.

Luckily for Tavares, Arsenal don’t have another senior left-back in their squad, but there will be plenty of youth players knocking on the door ready to take his place if his performances don’t improve.