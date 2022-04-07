Aston Villa contact player’s camp over potential transfer after extensive scouting

Aston Villa are plotting a summer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma according to Football Insider after the owners vow a £150 million spending budget for Gerrard.

Naseef Sawiris and Wes Edens are set to offer Gerrard and Villa’s recruitment a budget in the figure of £150m, with the Villans likely to break their record transfer fee for the second consecutive summer, after spending £33m on Emiliano Buendia last season.

Bissouma has become a top priority for the Midlands side, who saw a £25m bid for the player rejected in January, according to the Telegraph. The Mali international is set to see his contract expire in 2023, meaning Brighton are braced for a number of bids in the imminent summer window.

The plans align with Gerrard’s continuous pursuit of midfield reinforcements, with Douglas Luiz’s future possibly in doubt ahead of the summer, as recently reported by the Daily Mail.

Bissouma has been a staple of Brighton’s relative successes under Graham Potter, making 22 appearances in all competitions for Brighton this season and 188 total in his career on the south coast, and could be one of a number of big-money additions to Villa this season.

Philippe Coutinho continues to enjoy a successful, career-reigniting loan spell at the club and could see his deal made permanent in the summer if Villa are able to fend off competition from the likes of Arsenal (linked with the Barcelona ace by Sport), whilst the hefty price tags for Lucas Digne and Emiliano Buendia has seen Villa’s spending exceed £300 million since their return to the top flight in 2019.

Football Insider add that Villa have been regularly scouting Bissouma and have now been in contact with the player’s camp about a possible move.