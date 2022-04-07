Barcelona eyeing a surprise move for Chelsea star

Barcelona are reportedly interested in making a move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount is a regular in the Chelsea side and has shown no signs of being unhappy at the club. After coming through the academy, Mount has established himself as a first-team player, and his performances have attracted the interest of Xavi Hernandez.

According to Foot Mercato, Barcelona are keen to strengthen their midfield, and Mount is one of the players they are keen to bring to Barcelona.

The appointment of Xavi at Barcelona has seen an upturn in form for the Spanish giants. A key reason for their improved performances has been due to the recruitment at the club, and the Premier League has been their target market.

Ferran Torres, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Adama Traore have all joined the club recently, so it’s no surprise to see another player from England linked to Barcelona.

Mount is a technically gifted midfielder, so would suit the style of Xavi’s team. His work-rate and pressing ability will be attractive to the Spanish manager, as he looks to improve the squad to try and compete for the league title again next season.

After a disappointing start, Xavi has improved results drastically, including beating Real Madrid away from home, scoring four goals.

