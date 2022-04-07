Club chiefs send transfer message to Arsenal star, but deal could be complicated

Real Betis chiefs have reportedly communicated their desire to Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin to make his loan to the club into a permanent transfer this summer.

The Spain international has done well since leaving the Gunners in order to get more playing time in La Liga, and it makes sense that he could now end up not heading back to the Emirates Stadium.

According to the print edition of ABC Sevilla, as translated by Sport Witness, Betis officials have clearly stated to Bellerin that he’s in their long-term plans.

The issue, however, is that the report suggests Arsenal won’t necessarily part ways with Bellerin too easily, despite him not really looking like being a key part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

Arsenal allowed Bellerin to leave last summer, with Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in as his replacement and performing well in Arteta’s side.

It seems hard to believe Bellerin could come back and be first choice again any time soon, so it will be interesting to see if a deal can end up being struck here.