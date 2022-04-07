Karim Benzema does something no other player has ever managed against Chelsea in their entire history

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema made history last night by becoming the first player ever to score a European hat-trick against Chelsea.

The France international was absolutely unplayable at Stamford Bridge last night, scoring two superb headers and punishing a major Chelsea defensive cock-up to hit a treble in a 3-1 win over the Blues.

While Benzema has always been a key player for Madrid, he’s really come into his own in the last few years, taking his game to another level as he seemingly just gets better and better with age.

Real fans will be thrilled with the 34-year-old’s contributions at the moment, with his incredible performance last night now giving him a place in the history books…

3 – Karim Benzema has become the first player ever to score a European hat-trick against Chelsea, with the Frenchman scoring his three goals after just 46 minutes of the game. Genius. pic.twitter.com/L57UMw8xwl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2022

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to see their team lose at home like this, especially after they performed so well against this same side in the Champions League semi-finals last season.

On that occasion, Thomas Tuchel’s men got past Los Blancos and into the final, where they went on to lift the trophy after beating Manchester City.

Now, thanks to Benzema’s masterclass, Chelsea have a mountain to climb in the second leg at the Bernabeu if they are to progress further in this season’s edition of the competition.