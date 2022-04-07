Fee agreed: Liverpool finalise £5m + £2.7m add-ons transfer deal

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a transfer deal for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho ahead of the summer.

The exciting young forward’s move to Anfield looks to be a done deal, according to reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who says the 19-year-old has already had his medical with the Reds, with terms agreed on a fee of £5million, plus £2.7m in add-ons.

See below as Romano explains other details of the deal, with Carvalho set to join on a five-year contract, with no plan to loan him back to Fulham after the move is done, and with an official announcement to come in May…

Excl: Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, here we go. Done deal. Medical already completed with Fulham permission. 5 million fee plus 2.7m add ons, sell-on clause included. Contract until 2027. ??? #LFC NO plan to loan him back. Announcement in May. More: https://t.co/2HjY2Sly2H pic.twitter.com/Wd2EOYYqqm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2022

Liverpool fans will be thrilled to see their club win the race for this terrific prospect, with Carvalho surely set to have a big future at the highest level.

It already seems clear that the Portugal Under-21 international, who has also represented England at youth level, is too good for the Championship, and it will be exciting to see what he can do in the Premier League.

LFC have plenty of options up front, but Carvalho could end up being ideal as a long-term replacement for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who aren’t getting any younger.