Chelsea edging closer to major transfer gamble after significant development

Chelsea may reportedly be sleepwalking ever closer to a hugely risky transfer decision.

Romelu Lukaku has not had a happy first season back at Stamford Bridge, but it’s surely worth sticking with the Belgium international and trying to make this signing work after a career of world class performances.

Lukaku remains out of favour with Thomas Tuchel, however, and it now seems that there is a growing feeling that Inter Milan chiefs would be ready to bring their former striker back to the San Siro, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 28-year-old was superb for Inter, scoring 64 goals in two seasons for the Nerazzuri, firing them to the Serie A title last term.

Chelsea have not seen the best of Lukaku, however, with the player managing only 12 goals in 36 games so far and looking unconfident and unsettled.

Tuchel now seems to prefer Kai Havertz up front, but this all seems very risky from the Blues, who could be about to allow a truly top centre-forward to get away from them.

It would be no surprise if Inter were happy to have Lukaku back, and Chelsea surely need to invest a bit more into finding a way to keep the player happy and play more to his strengths, or else they will surely live to regret it if he ends up returning to Italy and looks world class again.