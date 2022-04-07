Chelsea match unwanted record from almost ten years ago after Real Madrid defeat

Chelsea have suffered two very poor home defeats in a row, and it’s seen them match an unwanted record from all the way back in 2012.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 at home by Real Madrid last night – a result which came just days after they were surprisingly thrashed 4-1 by Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

This means Chelsea have suffered the rare embarrassment of conceding three or more goals in back-to-back home matches for the first time in almost ten years, as per Opta Joe in the tweet below…

2 – Chelsea have suffered back-to-back home defeats for only the second time under Thomas Tuchel, also doing so in April last year. The Blues have, however, shipped 3+ goals in consecutive matches at Stamford Bridge for the first time since October 2012. Breakdown. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2022

Losing to a great team like Real Madrid, with a world class player like Karim Benzema in such superb form, is no disgrace, but this slump in form has come at a worrying time for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Chelsea have been plagued by uncertainty off the pitch due to sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich and a possible takeover, and it might be starting to affect things on the pitch.

Tuchel’s side now face a mountain to climb to get past Real and into the Champions League semi-finals, while their league form means it’s not totally out of the question that they slip from third place into fourth by the end of the season.