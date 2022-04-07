Former Manchester City and Liverpool goalkeeper David James has named his combined eleven, as two of his former teams are set to go head to head this weekend.

James represented both clubs, so is likely to keep a close eye on their games. However, his combined eleven might suggest otherwise, leaving out multiple star players.

Speaking to Genting Casino, as relayed by the Daily Mail, James said: “I’d have Robertson at left-back over Joao Cancelo as he doesn’t shoot as much and therefore doesn’t give the ball away as much.”

Cancelo has been one of City’s most consistent players this season, and despite Robertson being an excellent left-back, many would argue that the Portuguese is ahead of him in terms of ability.

"I'd go Kyle Walker and the reason being is that there's going to be a lot of space and he'll need to get back and defend," added James.

Leaving out Trent Alexander-Arnold was also an interesting decision, considering he is ahead of Walker in Gareth Southgate’s England team. Walker has been a fantastic servant for Man City, but Alexander-Arnold’s ability going forward surely edges him ahead.

“I’d go Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Luis Diaz upfront, so no Mo Salah,” James continued to say, with perhaps his most controversial pick.

Diaz has only recently joined Liverpool, and despite an electric start from the Colombian, it’s difficult to compare him to Salah at this current stage. The Egyptian is the top goal scorer in the Premier League and has been one of the players of the season so far.

The rest of the team was reasonably straightforward, but I’m sure fans from both sides will be disagreeing with some of his selections.