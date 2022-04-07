Newcastle United make enquiry to rival Arsenal for ambitious transfer

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about a possible transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international only joined Barca from Lyon last summer, but has struggled to get going at the Nou Camp and is already being linked with an exit.

Newcastle have joined Arsenal and Everton in making an enquiry about Depay’s availability ahead of the summer, in what could be another exciting addition to Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies spent big in January to bring in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, and their wealthy new owners are likely to keep on investing in top talent in the summer.

Depay looked superb at Lyon before his struggles at Barcelona, so perhaps he could revive his career with a move to St James’ Park.