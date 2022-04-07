Arsenal have reportedly asked for information regarding Paulo Dybala’s availability, according to Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira.

The Juventus forward, nicknamed ‘La Joya’ or ‘Jewel’ has not extended his current deal with The Old Lady and will currently become a free agent in July 2022.

Arsenal are just one of a number of clubs interested in the Argentine, along with Atletico, Inter, and PSG – who are rumoured to be leading the way, while Inter appears a preferred choice for the player.

PSG will surely view Dybala as a long-term replacement for the likely-departing Kylian Mbappe, Dybala being a forward to can play deeper in the ‘second-striker role’ or as a lone centre-forward. Arsenal will have similar plans in mind, having yet to replace the recently departed, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and could be losing faith in current striker, Alexandre Lacazette, who has failed to score from open-play in 17 games.

Dybala has had somewhat of a new lease of life in Turin since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, more than doubling his goal tally from last season, with 13 goals in all competitions this year. The addition of highly coveted forward, Dusan Vlahovic however, another prolific goalscoring number nine, has forced Dybala into yet another complimentary attacking role, and the Argentine’s time in Turin, as a result, looks to be over.

Like most stars in the current footballing pyramid, Dybala will surely be keeping one eye on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar this winter, and aim to secure himself a spot in the starting front three of the team in white and sky blue. A fresh start in the Premier League or the spotlight of Paris may be exactly what the 28-year-old needs to rediscover his best form heading into the World Cup.