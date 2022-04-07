Journalist tips Manchester United to complete club-record £120million transfer this summer

One journalist has tipped Manchester United to complete a club-record £120m deal to sign Declan Rice this summer, according to Planet Sport.

Writing in the report, Graeme Bailey says of Rice: “The England star is one of the best midfielders in Europe – he has been sensational for club and country over the past two years. Having missed out on the likes of Jude Bellingham in recent times, United will get it right this summer with the club record signing of Rice.”

Moyes and West Ham have flip-flopped in their stance on Declan Rice in recent weeks, slapping a £150 million price tag on the young Englishman a few days ago, as reported by the Telegraph, before swiftly declaring the talented midfielder ‘not for sale’, as reported by Sky Sports.

United will be keen to get an agreement reached, having missed out on the likes of Jude Bellingham in recent times.

With the price tag currently set at a whopping £150m, it would take a world-record transfer fee for an English player to pry Rice away from the Hammers, leapfrogging the £100m deal which saw Manchester United’s noisy neighbours, City, sign Grealish for in the summer of last year.

Paul Pogba’s departure seems very much a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’ as we approach the summer window and with many of the United faithful growing frustrated with the every-present, double-pivot of Fred and Scott McTominay, Rice will surely be top of the Red Devils’ wish list this summer.

Youngster James Garner has impressed a great deal on loan at Nottingham Forest this season and could be a potential candidate to contend for the much-needed holding midfield role, though few fans would turn their nose up at the prospect of signing one of England’s finest talents, and likely one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s England team sheet.

Declan Rice, originally a product of the unrivalled Chelsea Youth setup, has enjoyed one of his most successful seasons in the claret and blue of east London this season, helping guide West Ham to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they face off against a domestically, struggling Lyon side. No doubt, one of Rice’s greatest achievements as a player, but with United still very much in contention for a Champions League spot, a move could be too good to turn down.