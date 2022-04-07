Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly has a raid on the Eredivisie giants in mind as he prepares to possibly take the Manchester United job.

The Dutch tactician has enjoyed great success in his time in charge at the Amsterdam Arena, so it could make sense for him to try to bring one or two of his players with him for his new adventure at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Star, one key target for the Man Utd managerial candidate is young defender Jurrien Timber, though he’s also attracting interest from the Red Devils’ rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.

The United job will not be an easy one, so it’s surely vital for Ten Hag to get off to the best possible start, and that means making the right signings this summer.

Timber may well feel that Chelsea would be a more tempting option, however, as they’re more likely to be playing in the Champions League next season, while the Blues will definitely need to strengthen at the back as all three of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are about to be out of contract.

Spurs could also be a good option for Timber, where he could learn from world class tactician Antonio Conte, who will likely have a better shot at success next season once he puts his own stamp on the squad and has a full pre-season with his players.