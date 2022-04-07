Manchester United are reportedly advancing on a potential transfer deal for Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

This would be a controversial move due to Man Utd’s rivalry with Leeds, but it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve poached a big name from the Yorkshire side, as noted in the Manchester Evening News‘ report on this potential deal.

Phillips has shone at Leeds and looks like he’d be a good fit for a number of bigger clubs, though it won’t go down well if this homegrown talent ends up swapping Elland Road for Old Trafford.

Still, the MEN note that the 26-year-old looks like a good fit for interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s philosophy, as he’s a hungry player on an upward trajectory in his career.

It’s also easy to see how his style of play could go down well at United, giving them an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Scott McTominay and Fred.

Other midfielders could also be on the Red Devils’ agenda this summer, with the Telegraph linking them with Declan Rice and John McGinn.