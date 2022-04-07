Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target Ruben Neves has been valued at £100m by manager Bruno Lage.

Neves has been a key part of Wolves’ success this season under Lage, as they push for European football. The Portuguese midfielder’s performances have impressed multiple clubs, but it’s going to cost them a hefty fee to prise him away from the Midlands club.

“But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players,” said Lage ahead of Wolves’ trip to Newcastle on Friday, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Although Wolves will be keen to keep the midfielder, Lage has accepted that with the financial power some clubs have, they are able to spend £100m on a player like Neves.

Realistically, a bid of that size would be difficult to turn down for a club like Wolves, and Lage fully understands that.

“It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Five or six,” added Lage.

As important as he is to Wolves, every player has a price, and if they can bring in close to £100m, it allows them to strengthen in other areas, and replace the 25-year-old.

Neves is reportedly ready to make the step up to a bigger club, as reported by The Sun (via Caught Offside).