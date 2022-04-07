Liverpool consider transfer swoop for one of Erik ten Hag’s best players amid uncertainty over star duo

Liverpool could turn to Ajax’s Antony should either one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane leave the club in the near future, with the Reds already collecting information on the Brazilian according to Planet Sport

The pair are both 29-years-old and both of their contracts run out in the summer of 2023, with only an update on Salah’s in recent weeks.

The Egyptian is expected to continue at the Reds, according to the Daily Mirror, but no one can be sure about Mane, whose replacement is already at the club in the form of January signing Luis Diaz.

What does the future hold for Salah and Mane?

Liverpool pull the trigger when they need to and we saw that when they snapped up Luis Diaz in January, so if the Reds are monitoring Antony it could come out of nowhere.

With Sadio Mane and Mo Salah’s contract situations still not resolved, the Reds are looking at options beyond their star pair and they have already done their homework on the Brazilian star Antony, who is starring for Ajax.

The deal would cost around £60million according to Planet Sport but that seems reasonable for a player who has scored 12 goals with a further 10 assists for Ajax this season.

