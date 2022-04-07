Liverpool are interested in making a move for Torino defender Gleison Bremer but may have to sell one of their players to make room for the centre-back.

Bremer has been a key figure in Torino’s team this season, appearing 28 times in the league. The Brazilian defender is one of the reasons Torino have only conceded 30 goals this season, just one more than league leaders AC Milan.

According to GOAL, Liverpool are interested in the defender, who is thought to be valued at £21m. Inter Milan are also interested in the 25-year-old, and they are reportedly in pole position to secure his signature.

The report continues to claim that Torino are resigned to losing the defender this summer, as he looks to progress his career.

Although playing regularly for the Italian club, they find themselves in 11th position in the table, and Bremer could be looking to join a club pushing for European football.

Liverpool may have to sell a defender to facilitate the signing of Bremer, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all at the club.

Gomez would seem the most likely to leave, as he’s made fewer starts than the other three in the league this season.