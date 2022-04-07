Liverpool wowed by €80m star’s performance, even Salah was heard mentioning how good he is

Liverpool bosses and players were reportedly left impressed by the performance of Darwin Nunez for Benfica in this week’s Champions League quarter-final contest.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in Lisbon in the first leg of their European tie, but Nunez scored a well-taken goal for the home side to give them a small glimmer of hope against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It seems Nunez’s form didn’t go unnoticed by Liverpool, with key figures said to have been ‘convinced’ by him, while even Mohamed Salah could apparently be heard telling Benfica’s Adel Taarabt how impressed he was by him, according to the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

The report goes on to say that Nunez would possibly cost around €80million to sign this summer, and it seems there’s a pretty strong hint at Liverpool potentially being one of his suitors.

The Uruguay international certainly looks a superb young talent, and it could be that he’d be ideal to come in and give Klopp more options up front as both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head towards being free agents in just over a year’s time.