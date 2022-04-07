Chelsea ready to allow unsettled star to seal loan transfer back to former club

Romelu Lukaku could return to Inter Milan this summer on a long-term loan deal after failing to have an impact on Chelsea’s current season.

Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5million, according to Sky Sports, but the move has not worked out and the Belgian striker has recently lost his place up front to Kai Havertz.

Everything seemed to go wrong for the 28-year-old after his controversial interview back in December, in which the striker stated that he would “100 per cent” still be at Inter Milan if only the club granted him his wish of a new deal in the summer reported Sky Sports.

The Belgian international has only scored 12 goals across 36 games for Chelsea this season, which is well below expectation for the money paid to Inter.

But now, Todo Fichajes reports that the 28-year-old could get his return to Italy, with Inter Milan hopeful of bringing their former striker back, and with the Blues ready to let the player go due to his ‘head’ still being ‘in Serie A’.

Since it is unfeasible for the Italian club to pay the £97.5million that the English club paid for the footballer last summer, a long-term loan will be requested, for two seasons, with a mandatory purchase option.

Several Inter footballers are in direct contact with the Belgian attacker, who has conveyed to them his desire to return to the Nerazzurri club, where Inzaghi would await him with open arms.

This could be a good move for Lukaku who still has strong feelings for the club and will need to get more playing time with the World Cup coming around in November.

Despite this, the Belgian is more than good enough to turn things around at Chelsea and it would not be a surprise if the 28-year-old started to find some form again.