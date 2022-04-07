Manchester United reportedly have some big transfer targets in mind as they prepare to get a new era underway at Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to opt for Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to come in as the new permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it seems club chiefs have already done their homework on potential signings, according to the Telegraph.

Man Utd are said to have a list of “ambitious and costly” targets ready to present to their new manager, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice among the names set to be pursued.

The report adds, however, that United are also open to hearing from their next manager himself about targets he might have in mind.

Ten Hag is described as being a huge fan of Ajax winger Antony, while the Telegraph also discuss United’s long-term interest in Jude Bellingham, though a move this summer is considered unlikely.

A United source told the Telegraph: “We’re pretty clear on who we want and why and we’ve had conversations with them. When the manager is named it’s a conversation with them to say: ‘Here are our options and recommendations and these are the reasons why. We’ve done the work’.”

United fans would surely love to see Kane and Rice both joining the club, with the two England internationals among the best players in the Premier League and two figures who could have a transformative effect on this team.