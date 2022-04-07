Exclusive: Manchester United identify important transfer target to replace failed Solskjaer signing

Manchester United have identified the right-back position as an area that needs strengthening in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are concerned by the lack of progress made by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a big-money signing by previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, and a source connected to the club has told CaughtOffside they expect a change could be made in that position.

Diogo Dalot’s future is also understood to be uncertain, as he hasn’t been able to stake his claim for a regular starting spot this season either, even though Wan-Bissaka’s performances have been a concern.

While United view Wan-Bissaka as a solid defender, there is an awareness that he hasn’t been able to improve his contributions going forward, and that he lags a long way behind full-backs from the club’s rivals in that department.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been disappointing at Manchester United

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are both key parts of how Liverpool attack, while Kyle Walker and Reece James are others who contribute a great deal in the final third, but Wan-Bissaka has 0 goals and 0 assists in 18 league appearances this season, and the same in six games in the Champions League.

A source with links to Old Trafford told CaughtOffside: “United are a long way off in that department. Wan-Bissaka isn’t really ideal for that attacking role.”

CaughtOffside understands that United’s coaches have worked with Wan-Bissaka on this side of his game, and though it’s acknowledged that he’s worked hard it and made “some improvements to his attacking”, there is a recognition that “his numbers don’t stack up anywhere near the players at Liverpool and Man City.”

It’s unclear for the moment who the club’s specific targets might be, with much of the focus still on strikers and midfielders, as well as the finalisation of the appointment of a new manager.

