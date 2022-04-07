Manchester United scouts were in attendance of Villareal against Bayern Munich, keeping a close eye on Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma scored an early goal which turned out to be the winner in Villareal’s Champions League tie against the German champions and was impressive throughout.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on Danjuma, and watched his impressive display midweek.

Danjuma signed for Villareal from Bournemouth, and has scored six goals in the Champions League this season.

The Dutch winger has played out wide and through the middle for Villareal this season, which is two areas Manchester United could be targeting this upcoming transfer window.

With Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard set to leave the club due to his contract expiring, United are going to short in attacking positions.

Jadon Sancho struggled at the start of the season, and Marcus Rashford is still unable to find form, so a winger who is able to play down the middle could be the perfect signing for the Manchester club.

Danjuma has also been linked with a move to rivals Liverpool, according to GOAL, which says a lot about Danjuma’s performances since moving to Spain.