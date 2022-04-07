Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly decided his next club, with his contract due to expire this summer.

Pogba’s Manchester United contract expires in June, and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will leave the club. Last week Fichajes (via Caught Offside) reported that the list of clubs Pogba could join had been whittled down to just three.

The three clubs named were Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG, but according to TuttoSport, Pogba has decided that a return to Juventus is his ideal destination.

Juventus took a chance on Pogba when he was at Manchester United, after he was struggling to find a pathway to the first-team. The Frenchman owes a lot to the club who allowed him to express himself and turn into the player he is today.

As it’s a free transfer, it makes it a little easier for Juventus to sign him, but the wages of Pogba could be an issue. According to Spotrac, Pogba earns £290,000 a week, and it wouldn’t be a shock to hear him asking for a raise in his new contract.

As they are avoiding a transfer fee, there is the freedom to offer higher wages, but the club won’t want to offer too much more than the rest of the squad, as it can cause other players to want the same.