Memphis Depay is being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League clubs ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The 28-year-old was one of Barcelona’s biggest signings last summer but is now being moved on to create funds for other signings after the Catalan side strengthened their forward line heavily in January.

Fichajes state that the Spanish outlet Sport, which has close ties with Barcelona, are reporting that Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton are all interested in the Barca forward.

Following Barcelona’s spending spree on forwards in January, Depay has seen himself fall down the pecking order under new boss Xavi and Dutchman now wants to leave the club to be able to have more playing time and get to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible shape.

The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals and a further two assists for the Catalan giants this season and would be a valuable player to any of the three sides.

If Everton gets relegated that will certainly rule them out, so North London looks like the destination for the forward.

Spurs could use with some more quality up top, especially with Fichajes noting that Harry Kane’s future could be in doubt, which has prompted Antonio Conte to identify Depay as the ideal replacement up front.

Arsenal are in the hunt for a striker this summer, should Alexandre Lacazette fail to renew his contract, which is a box the Dutchman can tick.

If both North London clubs find themselves in a battle for the forward it could come down to whoever finishes fourth. Whether that is for Depay to join or an opportunity to sign an even better player is still to be found out.