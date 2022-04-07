“A real possibility deal happens” – Journo says £40m star will join West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are being tipped to finally win the race for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer.

Pete O’Rourke, a journalist specialising in football transfer news, believes this potential £40million deal was already close to going through in the past, and now seems to be on the cards again.

The Hammers could do with bringing in a top defender this summer, and Milenkovic seems idea, having also been linked with big clubs like Manchester United in the past.

“The deal was close to being done, before I think personal terms, maybe with the agent, saw the move fall through,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham & Chelsea could pose a threat to Erik ten Hag’s Man United transfer plans
Newcastle United make enquiry to rival Arsenal for ambitious transfer
Chelsea match unwanted record from almost ten years ago after Real Madrid defeat

“So maybe those issues have been resolved. There’s a real possibility this deal could happen.”

WHUFC will also surely be in the market for a new striker this summer, with growing speculation surrounding big names like Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

More Stories David Moyes Nikola Milenkovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.