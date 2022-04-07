“A real possibility deal happens” – Journo says £40m star will join West Ham

West Ham United are being tipped to finally win the race for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer.

Pete O’Rourke, a journalist specialising in football transfer news, believes this potential £40million deal was already close to going through in the past, and now seems to be on the cards again.

The Hammers could do with bringing in a top defender this summer, and Milenkovic seems idea, having also been linked with big clubs like Manchester United in the past.

“The deal was close to being done, before I think personal terms, maybe with the agent, saw the move fall through,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport.

“So maybe those issues have been resolved. There’s a real possibility this deal could happen.”

WHUFC will also surely be in the market for a new striker this summer, with growing speculation surrounding big names like Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.