Erik ten Hag has reportedly been in advanced talks over the Manchester United job, and has used the opportunity to push for the potential transfer of Ruben Neves.

The Wolves midfielder has impressed in his time in the Premier League and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club, and it seems Ten Hag has made it clear he’d prioritise his signing if he takes over at Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

Neves looks like he could be a good fit for Ten Hag’s style of football, and his creativity and the quality of his passing could give the Red Devils a new dimension if he joins.

One useful link could also be the fact that the Portugal international is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who is also the representative of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as many other United players down the years, plus their former manager Jose Mourinho.

Mendes’ links with United could help them get a deal done for Neves, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.

The Sun add that Ten Hag’s appointment at MUFC is still not a done deal, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino still in the frame.

There does seem to be growing speculation, however, that the Ajax manager is the favourite, in what could be an intriguing appointment for the club, potentially signalling a major change of direction after a difficult few years.