Newcastle have entered the race for Arsenal transfer target Paolo Dybala, who is set to leave Juventus this summer.

Dybala’s contract is set to expire this summer, and Juventus confirmed they would be not offering him a new deal, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Arsenal have been linked with Dybala for a transfer ready for next season, according to TuttoSport, but now Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Newcastle have entered the race for the Argentine.

After their Saudi takeover last year, Newcastle now have the funds to compete with clubs like Arsenal in their battle for transfers. However, due to Newcastle’s current league position, it could make it difficult to convince Dybala to join the club.

 

Arsenal will be hoping to qualify for Champions League this season, whereas Newcastle find themselves in the bottom half of the league.

Hefty wages is an attraction to a lot of players, but they rarely sacrifice European football when they can still receive a significant salary at a Champions League club.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a forward, with their current starting striker Alexandre Lacazette’s contract set to expire this summer.

