Newcastle are reportedly open to selling star player Allan Saint-Maximin, with Wolves and Everton showing an interest.

Saint-Maximin has been a key player for Newcastle in the last few years, but regular injuries and a planned squad overhaul could mean he can leave the club.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has claimed Newcastle will be open to selling the French winger, and Wolves and Everton are interested in securing his signature.

The Newcastle winger has been pushing for a contract extension, according to 90min, but Eddie Howe is reportedly concerned about his excessive wage demands.

He reportedly earns £93,000 per week, and the North East club don’t want to give him a significant pay rise.

With Everton battling for relegation, a move to Liverpool seems unlikely. A move to Wolves, however, could be of interest to the 25-year-old, as they are pushing for European qualification.